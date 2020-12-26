Etinosa Idemudia is a Mum!

Tis the season to merry, be jolly and share some good news. What better gift to receive now that the gift of motherhood?

Yes! Etinosa Idemudia is expecting her first child and she’s “eternally grateful to God”.

The Nollywood actress made the announcement on Saturday, December 26 by sharing a photo and video of her baby bump which she captioned,

This year, I received the best gift ever…..The Gift of Motherhood 👶🏼

I am eternally grateful to God 🙏🏽 All I can say is thank you Lord 🙏🏽

Congratulations will never cease in my household 👶🏽

#GratefulHeart #YummyMummy

💄 @glam_right_

Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: Etinosaofficial