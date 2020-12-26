Connect with us

Catch the Final Chapter of Blessing Egbe's Biblical Parable of "The Ten Virgins"

It's the Season Finale of Neptune 3’s "Table For Two: A Series of First Dates"

"The Men's Club" Holiday Special is Finally Here | Watch on BN TV

Don't Miss Episode 2 (Premium Tears) of Ndani TV's Series "Game On"

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: The Fatal Mistake of Ramsey Nouah’s New Take on “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story”

It's A Wrap! Ayinla Omowura's Biopic "Àyìnlá" is One Step Closer to the Big Screen

Ifeanyi Ifan Micheal Wins Big at the 2020 Golden Movie Awards Africa | See Who Else Won

And the 2020 AMAA Winners are... "The Milkmaid", "The Ghost and The House of Truth", Ramsey Nouah | See the Full List

Every Look From "Omo Ghetto (The Saga)" Premiere Worth Seeing

Etinosa Idemudia is a Mum!

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 mins ago

 on

 

Tis the season to merry, be jolly and share some good news. What better gift to receive now that the gift of motherhood?

Yes! Etinosa Idemudia is expecting her first child and she’s “eternally grateful to God”.

The Nollywood actress made the announcement on Saturday, December 26 by sharing a photo and video of her baby bump which she captioned,

This year, I received the best gift ever…..The Gift of Motherhood 👶🏼
I am eternally grateful to God 🙏🏽 All I can say is thank you Lord 🙏🏽
Congratulations will never cease in my household 👶🏽
#GratefulHeart #YummyMummy
💄 @glam_right_

Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: Etinosaofficial

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

