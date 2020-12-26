Take a Look at these Lovely Christmas Snaps from Our Faves😍

Connect with us

Happy Holidays, BellaNaijarains.

It’s that time of the year again and we hope that you’re having a very merry Christmas.  As we spend time with our loved ones, it is important to celebrate ourselves, look out for each other, send gifts, capture every single moment and to wish everyone around us a Merry Christmas as well. Also sending out well wishes are our faves and they are doing it in the most eye-catchy way.

With family, Christmas trees, colourful lights, charming decors, their heartwarming smiles and beautiful, beautiful photos, Nigerian celebrities showed up and showed out. They have flooded the timelines with lovely photos and you should take a look at some of them:

The MCDermotts

Chairman and General Demuren

Mo Abudu & Family

 The Uchembas

 Tacha

The Okanlawons

 The Yobos

Mercy Eke

Erica Nlewedim

The Awujos

 The Okojies

Dorathy Bachor

The Idhalamas

Uche, Ink & the family

The Kosokos,

The Makuns

The Kanus

The Sobowales

Taymesan

Tiwa Savage, Teebilz & Jam Jam

The Ugbomas

Waje

Tania & her beautiful Family

Eniola Badmus

Toke Makinwa

The Oyebanjos

Denola Grey

Mimi Yina & hers

The Obi-Uchendus

Lamboginny & Wifey

The Idakulas

The Igwes

The Simpsons

Adaora Ukoh

Rita Dominic

