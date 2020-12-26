Scoop
Take a Look at these Lovely Christmas Snaps from Our Faves😍
Happy Holidays, BellaNaijarains.
It’s that time of the year again and we hope that you’re having a very merry Christmas. As we spend time with our loved ones, it is important to celebrate ourselves, look out for each other, send gifts, capture every single moment and to wish everyone around us a Merry Christmas as well. Also sending out well wishes are our faves and they are doing it in the most eye-catchy way.
With family, Christmas trees, colourful lights, charming decors, their heartwarming smiles and beautiful, beautiful photos, Nigerian celebrities showed up and showed out. They have flooded the timelines with lovely photos and you should take a look at some of them:
Tiwa Savage, Teebilz & Jam Jam