Khafi & Gedoni are Officially Married!

Big Brother Naija 2019 stars, Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata are officially married.

Khafi, who confirmed her court wedding to BellaNaija, shared a series photo of herself and her husband after making it official at the Ikoyi Marriage Registry on, Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Talking about love, Khafi still showed up for her daily #KhafiPrays taking her fans through her glam session. She initially didn’t want to spill the tea but trust her Khafinators, they got the hint.

It’s been a tough few months for the couple, and we’re so happy and excited for them because let’s be honest, KhaDoni are resilient.

Speaking to BellaNaija about love, family and the married life, Khafi says:

Getting married during a pandemic was a choice we decided to make. If this year taught us anything it was to take nothing for granted and each day is a gift. We weren’t able to have friends and family there apart from our witnesses but we know that by Gods grace we will be able to celebrate with our loved ones and family once the pandemic is over. “It’s simple when it’s right”. We didn’t see anything stopping us so we went for it. My brother’s death also made us realise that life truly isn’t promised so we didn’t want to wait. We have always known we wanted to spend forever together so we just kept on thinking, why delay forever from starting? The morning routine was getting up, getting ready, doing #KhafiPrays as usual but to be honest it was the day after that was weirdest! We woke up with the strongest and yet smallest cuffs in the world on our fingers 😆. We woke up expecting and looking forward to “the married life” changes. Nothing physically change, we were the same people just that our hearts became one officially, as they had always been from the day we met. It feels like we had been married since the first day we met. Just without the official ceremonies. Excitement, fear of the unknown (good fear though), happiness. Just a big bowl of mixed feelings.😊 I also just feel so relieved. Like this is my final bus stop. I always wondered who I would end up with and I remember praying about my future husband and I just feel wowed and grateful to God that my answer to prayer is here. Getting ready during KhafiPrays was so much fun. The Khafinated Prayer Warriors have been my family through every up and down and whilst we didn’t want to share publicly just yet that we were getting married, I just had to have them as part of my day. We prayed we laughed, we sang and it was just fun!! Arriving at my outfits was courtesy of the amazing Tolu Bally and Swanky Jerry, I just truly trusted them and my whole glam team to make me look beautiful and that is exactly what they did!! Looking forward to a life of growth, expansion, learning, positive changes, happiness, twin babies😊, and more. God talks so much about two heads being better than one and I’m ready for us to put that in action!! It is just an amazing thing to know you have someone who you are doing life with and I’m ready for whatever life may throw at us 😇❤️

Styled by “The force” @swankyjerry

Groom’s fit: @gedonibygedoni

Bride’s fit: @2207bytbally

Venue: @thefivepalm

Decorator: @ivie_crafts

MUA: @t.alamodebeauty

Photographed by: @ahamibleme

Planners @2706events

Hair: @bernardsmiless

