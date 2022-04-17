Connect with us

#BNWeekInReview: A Rundown of the Top Stories You Missed This Week

#BNWeekInReview: A Rundown of the Top Stories You Missed This Week

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It’s the weekend BNers,

Time to relive another series of thrilling adventures filled with love, movies, music, events, recognitions, lifestyle, good news, and more.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wondered how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this second week in April.

Rita Dominic Is Counting Down to Her Wedding Day | See Photos from Her Bridal Shower

Yemi Osinbajo Officially Declares Intention to Run for President in 2023 Under APC

You Have To See Gedoni’s New Look

Kehinde Egbanubi: Life Lessons from the Death of a Loved One (2)

10 Beautiful Photos Featuring Erica Nlewedim’s Beautiful Smile

Rihanna & Her Growing Baby Bump Cover the Latest Issue of Vogue Magazine

Temi Otedola’s Engagement Ring is Fit for a Queen

Rita Chidinma: The Thing About Encouraging Women to Leave Abusive Relationships

Yetunde Odimayo’s incredible story is the jolt you need to keep going!

Go Behind-the-Scenes of Kate Henshaw’s “Blood Sisters” Look

Vicky: Of a Mom Caring For a Child Living with Autism in Nigeria

