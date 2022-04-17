Banky W & Adesua Join Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in this Special Episode of “BlackBox Interview”

Banky W and Adesua Etomi-Wellington or the Wellingtons as they’re famously known are undoubtedly two of the most popular faces in the country.

Banky W got his start in music while attending college in New York. He returned to Nigeria towards the tail end of the noughties after graduation, immediately establishing himself as one of the country’s top musical brains. Adesua Etomi also has an exceptional career. She returned to Nigeria after graduating from the University of Wolverhampton with first-class honours, where she established herself as one of the country’s leading actresses.

For the first of its kind, the couple joins Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in the “BlackBox“, discussing their careers, family, childbirth and much more.

Watch the video below: