BNShareYourHustle: Do You Need New Shoes? Head Over to Oof Shop

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Oof! | @oof_shop

OOF! is a leather footwear brand based in Lagos, Nigeria. They handcraft a diverse range of footwear, mostly for the urbane man. Their items are crafted from high-quality full-grain leather and are guaranteed to withstand wear and tear, as confirmed by the vast majority of our 4700+ clients. Importantly, they are committed to always improving their goods and services to provide their clients with the greatest shopping experience possible.

