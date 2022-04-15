BNShareYourHustle: Do You Need New Shoes? Head Over to Oof Shop

Connect with us

Tayo Aina spent 24 hours with Iyin Aboyeji, M.I Abaga & Remi Dada to ask them life's toughest questions | Watch

Ese Eriata, Tomiwa Talabi, Lani Aisida & Bisola Aiyeola talk creating & maintaining a bankable brand on "Ndani Real Talk"

Apply to Join the Sujimoto Team and Take your Career to the Next Level

Meet Doris Ohanugo, the New Executive Head for MultiChoice's DStv Media Sales👏🏾👏🏾

Farida Yahya: Why Founders Should Renegotiate the Psychological Contract with Their Team

Tony Elumelu receives TIME100 Impact Award for promoting business leadership and entrepreneurship across Africa

Applications Are Now Open for the 2022 Africa’s Business Heroes Prize Competition

Oluwadamilola Olatunji, Adesola Arogundade, Toyosi Odukoya Make 9to5Chick's Top 100 Career Women 2022 List

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (InstagramTwitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Oof! @oof_shop

OOF! is a leather footwear brand based in Lagos, Nigeria. They handcraft a diverse range of footwear, mostly for the urbane man. Their items are crafted from high-quality full-grain leather and are guaranteed to withstand wear and tear, as confirmed by the vast majority of our 4700+ clients. Importantly, they are committed to always improving their goods and services to provide their clients with the greatest shopping experience possible.

Don’t wait any further.

Send a DM to @oof_shop for a worthwhile shopping experience!

