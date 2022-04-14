Michael Afenfia Has a New Book Coming Out – “Leave My Bones in Saskatoon”

BN contributor, Michael Afenfia, and author of The Mechanics of Yenagoa and four other books, has a new book coming out soon: Leave My Bones in Saskatoon.

Published by Griots Lounge Publishing, Canada, Leave My Bones in Saskatoon begins with Owoicho’s good news. He can’t wait to tell his family that their permanent residency application to Canada was successful. But while he was in Abuja, happy about this breakthrough, somewhere in the outskirts of Makurdi, a dark and troubling event threatens to torpedoe all the plans he and his wife, Ene, had of moving their family to Saskatoon. We also meet Ochanya, Owoicho’s teenage daughter who has to deal with the twin shock of losing close family and the unavoidable transition from girl to adolescence that pitches her against the people that love and care for her the most.

With everything Owoicho and Ochanya have to deal with, do they still make it out to Canada as planned and whose bones is in Saskatoon?

Seen through the eyes of Owoicho, a television presenter seeking a better life for himself and his family, Leave my Bones in Saskatoon spans two cultures and continents. It is honest, heartfelt and enlightening.

Michael Afenfia is a diversity, settlement and inclusion practitioner based in Saskatchewan, Canada. He is the author When the Moon Caught Fire, A Street Called Lonely, Don’t Die on Wednesday, The Mechanics of Yenagoa and Rain Can Never Know. He’s also a BellaNaija contributor where he writes satires on diverse topics ranging from politics and governance, sports, and so on.

Congratulations to Michael Afenfia.