Michael Afenfia Has a New Book Coming Out - "Leave My Bones in Saskatoon"

Tari Taylaur: Is The World Moving Past God?

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle April 2022 Edition

Vicky: Of a Mom Caring For a Child Living with Autism in Nigeria

A new marketing superpower for this businessman: selling yogurt with music

Rita Chidinma: The Thing About Encouraging Women to Leave Abusive Relationships

Brain Okoli is Changing the Face of Media in the Southeast | by Dika Ofoma

Kehinde Egbanubi: Life Lessons from the Death of a Loved One (2)

#BNxVisainNairobi: Everything I Was Up To At The Visa Innovation Studio Launch in Nairobi

Your Better Self with Akanna: Learning to Discern Truth from Propaganda

Michael Afenfia Has a New Book Coming Out – “Leave My Bones in Saskatoon”

Published

1 hour ago

 on

 

BN contributor, Michael Afenfia, and author of The Mechanics of Yenagoa and four other books, has a new book coming out soon: Leave My Bones in Saskatoon.

Published by Griots Lounge Publishing, Canada, Leave My Bones in Saskatoon begins with Owoicho’s good news. He can’t wait to tell his family that their permanent residency application to Canada was successful. But while he was in Abuja, happy about this breakthrough, somewhere in the outskirts of Makurdi, a dark and troubling event threatens to torpedoe all the plans he and his wife, Ene, had of moving their family to Saskatoon. We also meet Ochanya, Owoicho’s teenage daughter who has to deal with the twin shock of losing close family and the unavoidable transition from girl to adolescence that pitches her against the people that love and care for her the most.

With everything Owoicho and Ochanya have to deal with, do they still make it out to Canada as planned and whose bones is in Saskatoon?

Seen through the eyes of Owoicho, a television presenter seeking a better life for himself and his family, Leave my Bones in Saskatoon spans two cultures and continents. It is honest, heartfelt and enlightening.

Michael Afenfia is a diversity, settlement and inclusion practitioner based in Saskatchewan, Canada. He is the author When the Moon Caught Fire, A Street Called Lonely, Don’t Die on Wednesday, The Mechanics of Yenagoa and Rain Can Never Know.  He’s also a BellaNaija contributor where he writes satires on diverse topics ranging from politics and governance, sports, and so on.

Congratulations to Michael Afenfia.

