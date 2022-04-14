Watch Jennifer Lopez Detail the Sweet Moment Ben Affleck Popped the Question

Jennifer Lopez will soon be Mrs Affleck!

The singer is engaged to her longtime love, actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck. His romantic proposal is enough to make you shed a tear.

On Saturday night while at her favourite place on earth (in the bubble bath), Ben got on one knee and popped the question “Will You Marry Me,” and she said Yes. Ben proposed with a giant green ring, which Jennifer stated is “her favourite colour.”

According to E! News, Jennifer in a newsletter said the special moment brought her to tears. “I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again. I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘is that a yes?’ I said ‘YES of course that’s a YES.'”

Watch Jennifer Lopez share details of the intimate moment in the video below: