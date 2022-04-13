Connect with us

Inspired Scoop

Yetunde Odimayo's incredible story is the jolt you need to keep going!

Inspired Promotions

Ingressive For Good in partnership with the Geneza School of Design set to empower 1000 African Women in Design

Inspired Scoop Sweet Spot

This NYSC Member Captured Stunning Portraits of an Elderly Drummer & Sold Them as NFT - See His Reaction!

Inspired Promotions

Sijibomi Ogundele shares 41 Business Secrets that have helped Him thus Far as He turns 41

Inspired News

Nigeria's Tope Awotona, Founder of Calendly is 1 of 2 Black Tech Billionaires in the U.S & the Cover Personality on Forbes' 36th Annual Billionaires Issue 👏🏾

Inspired News

This 12-Year Old didn't Like the Way Teachers were Treated, so She Wrote a Novel About it to Cause a Change

Events Inspired

The Lord's Achievers Awards 2022 was all about Celebrating 'The Bold and Audacious' | See Full List of Winners

Career Inspired

Tony Elumelu receives TIME100 Impact Award for promoting business leadership and entrepreneurship across Africa

Features Inspired Living

Comet Nwosu: Learning to Enjoy Your Here and Now

Inspired

Woman of Guinness, Tosin Olaseinde fights all the Odds to bring Financial Literacy to Thousands

Inspired

Yetunde Odimayo’s incredible story is the jolt you need to keep going!

Published

3 hours ago

 on


This is a reminder that your dreams are valid!

Yetunde Odimayo‘s incredible story is the jolt you need to keep going.

The model shared the heartwarming story of her journey from Nigeria’s Next Supermodel to becoming a Gucci model. She revealed that she won Nigeria’s Next Supermodel in 2020 and that she is now a Gucci model two years later.

She wrote on her page:

Everyone is probably wondering why I can’t stop talking about this, God is just so good and I just want to keep reminding y’all esp the ones in doubt… “It’s just a show she did, why the noise? lol except breathing, this is the biggest testimony of my life… Thanks to Mrs Joan (she’s just one amazing mother for her models) Thank you so so much for believing in me, I love you all with the whole of my heart (a.

We love to see it!

Watch the inspiring video below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

A new marketing superpower for this businessman: selling yogurt with music

Rita Chidinma: The Thing About Encouraging Women to Leave Abusive Relationships

Brain Okoli is Changing the Face of Media in the Southeast | by Dika Ofoma

Kehinde Egbanubi: Life Lessons from the Death of a Loved One (2)

#BNxVisainNairobi: Everything I Was Up To At The Visa Innovation Studio Launch in Nairobi
css.php