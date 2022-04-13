Connect with us

"Final Lap" – Kemi Adetiba & Oscar Heman-Ackah Are Counting Down to #UndeniablyYours2022

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Superstar filmmaker Kemi Adetiba and her fiance, entrepreneur and music executive Oscar Heman-Ackah, are counting down the days until their wedding, and so are we.

Oscar proposed on January 28th, 2022, which marked the beginning of the couple’s forever journey.

Click here incase you missed it.

The “King of Boys” creator shared a first look at their engagement photo on Instagram on Wednesday. She captioned it “final lap *bites nails*.”

See the photo below:

Photo Credit: @kemiadetiba

