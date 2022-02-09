Connect with us

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

Kemi Adetiba is Engaged!

Movies & TV Scoop

Will Smith, Denzel Washington & "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Earn Oscar Nominations

Features Movies & TV Nollywood

Rejoice Abutsa: Karibi Fabura - The Good Guy That Never Went Bad

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Kanayo O. Kanayo, Nengi Adoki, Bimbo Akintola & More Join the Cast of TNC Africa’s "Little Black Book" Series

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Marriage, Criticisms & Success - Listen to Mo Abudu's Interview with Chude Jideonwo on "#WithChude"

BN TV Movies & TV

"Girlfriend Troubles" As Seen in Episode 4 of 'Third Avenue'

Movies & TV Nollywood

Temi Otedola, Ini Edo & Alibaba set to star in Niyi Akinmolayan’s upcoming film "The Man For The Job"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Here's What We Know About Kunle Afolayan's Upcoming Netflix Project

BN TV Movies & TV

#WithChude: Darey Shares What He's Learned in His Two Decades as a Nigerian A-List Star

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

"There Is Something Wrong With The Bamideles" is a Must-Watch

Movies & TV

Kemi Adetiba is Engaged!

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Superstar filmmaker Kemi Adetiba is engaged! The “King of Boys” creator made the announcement in a post on Instagram on Wednesday, saying her beau, entrepreneur and music executive Oscar Heman-Ackah popped the question January 28th, 2022.

“We’ve taken some time to privately enjoy
this moment and bask in the celebration of it all
However, we’re beginning to understand it might be next to impossible keeping a lid on this for much longer,” she wrote on Instagram.

She continued:

”After thinking long and hard, we ultimately would love for this announcement to be on our own terms and molded in our own true narrative. Plus, you all here have followed my journey from the start and lovingly
root for me – Now if that isn’t FAMILY, I don’t know what is 🙂

“So dear FAMILY, on the 28th of January in Ghana, delivered as a beautiful suprise and expression of love, and in the presence of some close friends and family, @oscarhemanackah asked that we spend the rest of our lives together, and I wholeheartedly said YES.. without a single reservation I would like to add here, that every single friend or member of my family that conspired in this surprise proposal, should just be on the look out for my retaliation… Cos it’ll be merciless!!

“Oscar and I shall share only as much of us as we’re comfortable with. No more.. No less. We hope you will respect this, and bear with us in this regard.

“Thank you for the overwhelming love and kindness you will undoubtedly show us as we count down to more festivities and the rest of our lives together. There’s not an ounce of anxiety in this place.

“Oh… And before you say it…
Yeeeeeesss, he knows he’s a very VERY lucky man ? but the beautiful thing about our connection and journey so far… Is that I know I’m a supremely lucky woman too.
Please wish us well and keep us in your prayers A Here’s to New Beginnings!!
(*ps* We planning a REAL “Wedding Party” y’all).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kemi Adetiba (@kemiadetiba)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Join DonateNG in Making Impact With The #RunForACause Initiative

Rejoice Abutsa: Karibi Fabura – The Good Guy That Never Went Bad

Cameroonian Designer Fule Valentine has left an indelible mark on the African Cup of Nations

Comet Nwosu: Unwavering in Your Authenticity is One of the Greatest Signs You’ve Accepted Yourself

Be Transformed With The Catalyst: How to Remain Committed to Your Life Goals
css.php