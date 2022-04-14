Khadijah & Tunde Met at a Wedding Party – See Their Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

On our list of places to meet the love of your life, a “celebration of love” is the top 3 and it’s not number 3! We love how poetic it is to find your soulmate at a wedding and today, we’re relishing the sweet love story of Khadijah and Tunde which began at the celebration of another love story.

Khadijah was having a conversation at a wedding party when Tunde weighed in and even though Khadijah didn’t think much of it… love was already brewing in its finest form! Now, here we are gushing over their love and admiring their beautiful pre-wedding photos. The chemistry isn’t hard to spot and we just can’t help but root for them!

Enjoy their beautiful pre-wedding photos and love story as told by Khadijah below.

How We Met

By the bride, Khadijah:

I met Tunde in December 2018 at my friend’s sister’s wedding. He was one of the groomsmen at the wedding. Some other guy was trying to chat me up when (deliberately or not) Tunde bumped into our conversation and took over. We went out once before I went back to the UK and honestly, I didn’t think much of it.

I went back to my life and randomly a few weeks later, on valentine’s day weekend, he texted me while I was out with my friend, and we texted all through the night. Honestly, I still didn’t think too much of it again. He then sent flowers to my address in the UK while he was in Nigeria, and I was impressed. He came to London the following week and we met up for dinner.

He went back to Nigeria, and we went from texting every other day to speaking every night and now spending the rest of our lives together.

Credits

Planner: @phadekhemeee for @Zapphaire_events

Photography: @jopstudios | @bedgepictures