Comedy
It’s a Baby Girl for Craze Clown & Jojo ❤️
Comedian Craze Clown and Jojo have welcomed their first child, a baby girl and he says it’s the “best Christmas/Birthday gift ever.”
The proud dad made the announcement on his official page, 2 weeks after announcing that they were expecting a baby, with a video of his family and captioned it,
🎄👨👩👧 Compliment of the season guys 🥰🥰 My Daughter says HI 🥰🥳🕺🏾 The real journey begins 🕺🏾🕺🏾😁 BEST CHRISTMAS/BIRTHDAY GIFT EVER😍 my wife gave me the most beautiful princess 👸🏾🥰 #Parenthood #DaddyCraze