It’s a Baby Girl for Craze Clown & Jojo ❤️

It's ‘50/50’ on Episode 3 of Basketmouth’s Comedy Series "Papa Benji"

Here's Episode 2 'An Eye for An Eye' of Basketmouth’s Comedy Series "Papa Benji"

Craze Clown & Jojo have a Bun in the Oven!

Watch Episode 14 & 15 of Femi Adebayo’s Comedy Series “Sisi”

The Golden Eaglet Visit the President on Episode 5 of "Banana Republic" Season 2

It's Finally Here! Watch the First Episode of Basketmouth's Comedy Series "Papa Benji"

Don't Miss the Season Finale of "Mama and Papa Godspower"

You've Got to See Justin Ug's Latest Short Film "Road To High School Chronicles"

Who Was the Bridget Bema of Your Primary/Secondary School?

It’s a Baby Girl for Craze Clown & Jojo ❤️

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Comedian Craze Clown and Jojo have welcomed their first child, a baby girl and he says it’s the “best Christmas/Birthday gift ever.”

The proud dad made the announcement on his official page, 2 weeks after announcing that they were expecting a baby, with a video of his family and captioned it,

🎄👨‍👩‍👧 Compliment of the season guys 🥰🥰 My Daughter says HI 🥰🥳🕺🏾 The real journey begins 🕺🏾🕺🏾😁 BEST CHRISTMAS/BIRTHDAY GIFT EVER😍 my wife gave me the most beautiful princess 👸🏾🥰 #Parenthood #DaddyCraze

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

