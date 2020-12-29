Connect with us

Nollywood Sweet Spot

20 Years Strong! Richard Mofe-Damijo & Jumobi Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Features Movies & TV Nollywood

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Nancy Isime Learns that Love is Hard Work in "Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

REDTV Stars Answer some Fun Questions in this Christmas Special

Features Movies & TV Nollywood

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Biodun Stephen’s "Introducing the Kujus" Shows a Family at War

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's all Love, Laughter & Everything 'In-Between' on Episode 2 of "The Men's Club" Holiday Special

Nollywood Sweet Spot

Etinosa Idemudia is a Mum!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Catch the Final Chapter of Blessing Egbe's Biblical Parable of "The Ten Virgins"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's the Season Finale of Neptune 3’s "Table For Two: A Series of First Dates"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

"The Men's Club" Holiday Special is Finally Here | Watch on BN TV

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don't Miss Episode 2 (Premium Tears) of Ndani TV's Series "Game On"

Nollywood

20 Years Strong! Richard Mofe-Damijo & Jumobi Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Congratulations!

Nollywood veteran Richard Mofe-Damijo and his beautiful wife, Jumobi, are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary.

He shared some lovely photos of himself and wifey with the caption,

It’s our 20 years anniversary! Hmmmm, Like they say, 20years nor be beans o! At the centre of it all, it has just been God. Thankful. Grateful. Blessed. Graced!

20 years later, you still crack me up my WinterRose😂 Thank you my Abk , my Aabike, my Dejumo, my Abiks!
#rmdsaysso #20yearsanniversaryrmdjmd

Love lives here🥰

Photo Credit: @mofedamijo

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. Oyin

    December 29, 2020 at 2:12 pm

    Congratulations to you and your lovely family

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Nancy Isime Learns that Love is Hard Work in “Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards”

BN Prose: Where 3 Roads Meet by Uzezi Agboge

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Biodun Stephen’s “Introducing the Kujus” Shows a Family at War

#BellaNaijaMCM Dr. Debo Odulana of Doctoora is Making Healthcare Delivery Easier in Africa

Money Matters with Nimi: Everyone Should Be a Philanthropist
Advertisement
css.php