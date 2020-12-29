20 Years Strong! Richard Mofe-Damijo & Jumobi Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Congratulations!

Nollywood veteran Richard Mofe-Damijo and his beautiful wife, Jumobi, are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary.

He shared some lovely photos of himself and wifey with the caption,

It’s our 20 years anniversary! Hmmmm, Like they say, 20years nor be beans o! At the centre of it all, it has just been God. Thankful. Grateful. Blessed. Graced!

20 years later, you still crack me up my WinterRose😂 Thank you my Abk , my Aabike, my Dejumo, my Abiks!

#rmdsaysso #20yearsanniversaryrmdjmd