Craze Clown & Jojo have a Bun in the Oven!

BellaNaija.com

Published

18 mins ago

 on

Congratulations are in order!

Popular comedian Craze Clown, also known as Dr Craze and his fiancée Jojo are expecting a child together. The long time lovers got engaged in December 2019 and now, they are set to welcome their first baby.

Dr Craze shared the good news on Instagram with a video of himself, Jojo and her lovely baby bump from a photoshoot session they were having.

Captioning the video he wrote, ” 😍🥰 My Woman Crush ❤️😍 #BestFeelingInTheWorld #WCW #MostBeautifulBeing #TheQueen”

Watch the video below:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

