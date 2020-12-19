Connect with us

Here's Episode 2 'An Eye for An Eye' of Basketmouth's Comedy Series "Papa Benji"

Episode 2 of Basketmouth much-anticipated comedy web series “Papa Benji” is here.

Off his, The Zing Network production company, “Papa Benji” comedy features comic characters such as Nedu Wazobia, Broda Shaggi, Buchi, Senator and Basketmouth himself.

The comedy series follows the life of its eponymous character, Papa Benji, an industrious Igbo man who took a loan to start his pepper soup joint, which attends to many other interesting characters that come into the joint.

Have you heard the soundtracks for the web series? Click here in case you haven’t.

Missed the first episode? Catch up here.

Watch the new episode below:

