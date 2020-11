Basketmouth has released a new soundtrack album entitled, “Yabasi.”

“Yabasi” serves as the official soundtrack album for the TV series “Papa Benji“, housing 10 tracks featuring the likes of Oxlade, Show Dem Camp, Waje, Ladipoe, Duncan Nighty, Flash, BOJ, Ice Prince, Flavour, Phyno, Chike, Zoro, Umu Obiligbo, Peruzzi and many others.

Produced by Duktor Sett, and mixed by Tee-Y Mix.

Listen to the album below: