It's Finally Here! Watch the First Episode of Basketmouth's Comedy Series "Papa Benji"

WurlD & Asa's Performance at ARISE Fashion Week Was A Definite Fashion Week Win!

The Golden Eaglet Visit the President on Episode 5 of "Banana Republic" Season 2

You Probably Didn't Know this, But Somi is the First African Woman with a Grammy Nom in Jazz Category

It's Diane Russet's First YouTube Interactive Session & You Can Watch it Here

Shina Peters makes Regal Cameo in this Episode of Teni's "My XXL Life"

It's Baby Number 3 for Adanna & David | Watch the Surprise Announcement

Ronke Raji & Arthur take us through what they've been up to & how they named the kids

She's Back! Khafi shares Life Update on Her Brother, Lockdown Chronicles & More on New Vlog

Meet Ayo Edebiri the New Voice Behind Missy in Netflix's Animated Sitcom "Big Mouth"

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The much-anticipated comedy web series “Papa Benji” by ace comedian Bright Okpocha, known as Basketmouth is finally here.

Off his, The Zing Network production company, Papa Benji comedy features comic characters such as Nedu Wazobia, Broda Shaggi, Buchi, Senator and Basketmouth himself.

The comedy series follows the life of its eponymous character, Papa Benji, an industrious Igbo man who took a loan to start his pepper soup joint, which attends to many other interesting characters that come into the joint.

Have you heard the soundtracks for the web series? Click here in case you haven’t.

Watch the first episode below:

