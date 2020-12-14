See What Idia Aisien, Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun & More Wore To “Nneka The Pretty Serpent” Premiere!

Nollywood classic Nneka the Pretty Serpent premiered its sequel last night. The theme of the star-studded event was “Seven Deadly Sins” and of course, the guests attended the premiere at the Cinema in Lekki to nail it. With a dress code of ‘Vengeance, Vainglory and a Lascivious Enticement’ these were the many interpretations of the theme by the celebrities.

See all the looks from the Nneka the Pretty Serpent premiere below:

Photo Credit: nnekatheprettyserpent