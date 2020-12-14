Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

See What Idia Aisien, Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun & More Wore To “Nneka The Pretty Serpent” Premiere!

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

It's Finally Here! Watch the First Episode of Basketmouth's Comedy Series "Papa Benji"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

7 "Omo Ghetto (The Saga)" Stars Share What the Audience Should Expect from the Movie

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Tara Picks a Side on Episode 4 of Blessing Egbe's "The Ten Virgins"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: Watch Emem Isong’s “Unroyal Majesty”(Part 2) starring Sambasa Nzeribe, Moses Armstrong & Ini Ikpe

BN TV Movies & TV

Here's Episode 8 of Neptune 3's "Table for Two: A Series of First Dates"

Movies & TV Scoop

An Animated Sci-fi series "Iwájú" by Nigerian Animators is Coming to Disney+ | Get the Scoop

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships

Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi talk 'Dating Above Your League' on this Episode of "How Far” Podcast

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Ndani TV premieres Official Trailer for Forthcoming Series "Game On"

Movies & TV Music

Burna Boy's New Single "Gettin Money" features on GTA's "The Cayo Perico Heist"

Movies & TV

See What Idia Aisien, Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun & More Wore To “Nneka The Pretty Serpent” Premiere!

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nollywood classic Nneka the Pretty Serpent premiered its sequel last night. The theme of the star-studded event was “Seven Deadly Sins” and of course, the guests attended the premiere at the Cinema in Lekki to nail it. With a dress code of ‘Vengeance, Vainglory and a Lascivious Enticement’ these were the many interpretations of the theme by the celebrities.

See all the looks from the Nneka the Pretty Serpent premiere below:

Photo Credit: nnekatheprettyserpent

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Money Matters With Nimi: 12 Family Christmas Tips in a Recession

#BN2020Epilogues: 2020 Showed Igierobo Pepper but He Made Peppersoup With It

Theo Ubabunike: Weird Sexual Metaphors Influence our Perception of Sex

Mfonobong Inyang: Standing Up For Human Rights; Why Nigerian Lives Must Matter

How Can Women be Represented Better in News Media?
Advertisement
css.php