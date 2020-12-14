Connect with us

Inspired Scoop

Damilola Odufuwa & Odunayo Eweniyi named in Vogue's 12 Women Leaders Who Changed the World in 2020

Inspired

NCOY: FirstBank is projecting beyond Today to Year 2094 with Plans for next Generation of Nigerian Innovators & Entrepreneurs

Inspired

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie awarded FNF’s Africa Freedom Prize for 2020

Inspired

Meghan Markle pays Tribute to 'Quiet Heroes' of the Pandemic on "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute" | Watch

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

itel Mobile focuses on supporting Young Nigerians with its 'Every Dream Matters' Campaign

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired Sweet Spot

Jackie Appiah is Putting Smiles on the Faces of Children Living with Sickle Cell Anemia with "Jackie's Corner"

Inspired

Damilola Odufuwa & Odunayo Eweniyi named in Vogue’s 12 Women Leaders Who Changed the World in 2020

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Vogue has named two Nigerians as one of the top 12 woman leaders who changed the world this year, both sharing the Number 3 spot.

Fintech expert, and women’s rights advocates, Damilola Odufuwa and Odunayo Eweniyi – who formed a group with 11 other women called the Feminist Coalition – are on a list that includes New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, German chancellor Angela Merkel and US vice-president-elect, Kamala Harris.

Vogue said: “Whether guiding a nation with a steady hand or rising up against injustice, these leaders offer a glimpse of how to make progress under difficult circumstances.”

Vogue said:

For years, women activists across Nigeria have used online tools to organise social change, whether it was to free the Chibok girls kidnapped by the terrorist group Boko Haram or to raise awareness about gender-based violence.

In July, Damilola Odufuwa and Odunayo Eweniyi formed a group with 11 other women called the Feminist Coalition with the aim of improving the rights of Nigerian women. When anger about the unchecked police brutality by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) reached fever pitch in autumn, they launched into action with their first project — and the #EndSARS movement became a rallying cry around the world.

The Feminist Coalition regards itself not as a political organisation, but as a community-building enterprise and women’s rights advocacy group. Using their sophisticated skills in technology and social media, they were able to disseminate real-time information, which raised awareness and funds for the peaceful protests. Rather than a top-down leadership model, Odufuwa, Eweniyi and their colleagues are democratising information as a way to empower the Nigerian people to make the change they seek.

Sharing the exciting news, Odunayo wrote on Twitter: “On a Vogue list with women leaders that I more than admire and look up to. Kamala Harris(!), Stacey Abrams, Jacinta Arden, Angela Merkel. This is so surreal and I’m so honored! Thank you @BritishVogue @VOGUEIndia”.

While Damilola wrote: “Incredibly honoured to see my name included in a list recognising so many women I admire. Jacinda Ardern, Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams. WOW! Up FemCo! Thank you @BritishVogue @VOGUEIndia”.

Congratulations to the trailbazers!
Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Money Matters With Nimi: 12 Family Christmas Tips in a Recession

#BN2020Epilogues: 2020 Showed Igierobo Pepper but He Made Peppersoup With It

Theo Ubabunike: Weird Sexual Metaphors Influence our Perception of Sex

Mfonobong Inyang: Standing Up For Human Rights; Why Nigerian Lives Must Matter

How Can Women be Represented Better in News Media?
Advertisement
css.php