Meghan Markle pays Tribute to ‘Quiet Heroes’ of the Pandemic on “CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute” | Watch

On CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markel honoured those who have “put their own needs aside to come together and support the well being of those around them” by feeding the people in need during the pandemic.

In her tribute, she said:

In a year that has been universally challenging for everyone, I’m inspired by the stories of compassion in our communities. Across the country, people have put their own needs aside to come together and support the wellbeing of those around them. Back in March, the COVID-19 crises hit hard and overnight everything seemed to change. For many families, the impact of the pandemic has been catastrophic and far too many were faced with the heartbreaking question: How am I going to put food on the table for my family? But the face of this devastating reality we also saw the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in challenging times. We saw the good in people.

Watch the full tribute below: