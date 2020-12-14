Connect with us

Inspired

Meghan Markle pays Tribute to 'Quiet Heroes' of the Pandemic on "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute" | Watch

Inspired

NCOY: FirstBank is projecting beyond Today to Year 2094 with Plans for next Generation of Nigerian Innovators & Entrepreneurs

Inspired

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie awarded FNF’s Africa Freedom Prize for 2020

Inspired Scoop

Damilola Odufuwa & Odunayo Eweniyi named in Vogue's 12 Women Leaders Who Changed the World in 2020

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

itel Mobile focuses on supporting Young Nigerians with its 'Every Dream Matters' Campaign

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired Sweet Spot

Jackie Appiah is Putting Smiles on the Faces of Children Living with Sickle Cell Anemia with "Jackie's Corner"

Inspired

Meghan Markle pays Tribute to ‘Quiet Heroes’ of the Pandemic on “CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute” | Watch

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

On CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markel honoured those who have “put their own needs aside to come together and support the well being of those around them” by feeding the people in need during the pandemic.

In her tribute, she said:

In a year that has been universally challenging for everyone, I’m inspired by the stories of compassion in our communities. Across the country, people have put their own needs aside to come together and support the wellbeing of those around them.

Back in March, the COVID-19 crises hit hard and overnight everything seemed to change. For many families, the impact of the pandemic has been catastrophic and far too many were faced with the heartbreaking question: How am I going to put food on the table for my family? But the face of this devastating reality we also saw the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in challenging times. We saw the good in people.

Watch the full tribute below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Money Matters With Nimi: 12 Family Christmas Tips in a Recession

#BN2020Epilogues: 2020 Showed Igierobo Pepper but He Made Peppersoup With It

Theo Ubabunike: Weird Sexual Metaphors Influence our Perception of Sex

Mfonobong Inyang: Standing Up For Human Rights; Why Nigerian Lives Must Matter

How Can Women be Represented Better in News Media?
Advertisement
css.php