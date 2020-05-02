Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Guess Who Just Made Gedoni's Birthday Extra Special (Hint: Love of his Life)

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

How It All Went Down! Watch BTS of "Skinny Girl in Transit" on Abimbola Craig's Vlog

Scoop

South Africa’s Fashion Girl Kefilwe Mabote covers Essays of Africa Magazine’s Latest Issue

Music Scoop

Have you Heard About WurlD's Forthcoming EP? Get the Deets on "Afrosoul"

Music Scoop

Look Who Just Turned 40 - Dr SID!

Scoop

Vanessa Bryant will Always Love her Sweet Baby Girl Gianna ❤️

Movies & TV Scoop

We Bet You Didn't know these Facts about Uzo Aduba | Watch her interview on Elle's "Ask Me Anything"

Music Scoop

The Lockdown did not stop Davido & Chioma from Celebrating her Birthday

Movies & TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Kylie Jenner is Celebrating Travis Scott's Birthday with Some of her Favourite Father-Daughter Snaps

Scoop

This is Bollylomo's Response to Twitter Users' Allegations of Sexual Abuse

Scoop

Guess Who Just Made Gedoni’s Birthday Extra Special (Hint: Love of his Life)

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Yay! It’s Big Brother Naija star Gedoni‘s birthday and guess who just made his special day, extra special?

It’s none other than the love of his life, Khafi.

Khafi shared an ardent video alongside a sweet caption to celebrated her friend and sweetheart. She wrote:

Today is our birthday. Yes our birthday because I am you and you are me. Your full name means God’s blessings, and I can’t tell you how much that is what you are to me. I thank you for showing me the true meaning of love and loving every part of me. The good, the bad, and the parts no one else sees. Trying to put this altogether in a video is just a fraction, but just know that I love you. Now and always. Happy birthday my baby ❤️

And the birthday boy replied:

Thank you Baby for being absolutely amazing and gracious to me.
Love is what gives live itself color and you are all shades of beautiful and vibrant colors to me.
I love you today, tomorrow, forever and days more. 🖤

Check out the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Adefolake Adekola: Hidden Sugars

Fatima Allahnanan: 5 Things You Can Relate To If You’re Fasting This Ramadan

Mfonobong Inyang: May Day 2020 and Skills For the Post-Pandemic Worker

These Things Have Made Us Laugh In the Last 6 Weeks of Lockdown

Chisom J Mefor: Who Is Really Responsible for Exam Malpractice in Nigeria?

Advertisement
css.php