Guess Who Just Made Gedoni’s Birthday Extra Special (Hint: Love of his Life)

Yay! It’s Big Brother Naija star Gedoni‘s birthday and guess who just made his special day, extra special?

It’s none other than the love of his life, Khafi.

Khafi shared an ardent video alongside a sweet caption to celebrated her friend and sweetheart. She wrote:

Today is our birthday. Yes our birthday because I am you and you are me. Your full name means God’s blessings, and I can’t tell you how much that is what you are to me. I thank you for showing me the true meaning of love and loving every part of me. The good, the bad, and the parts no one else sees. Trying to put this altogether in a video is just a fraction, but just know that I love you. Now and always. Happy birthday my baby ❤️

And the birthday boy replied:

Thank you Baby for being absolutely amazing and gracious to me.

Love is what gives live itself color and you are all shades of beautiful and vibrant colors to me.

I love you today, tomorrow, forever and days more. 🖤

