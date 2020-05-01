Connect with us

Have you Heard About WurlD's Forthcoming EP? Get the Deets on "Afrosoul"

Look Who Just Turned 40 - Dr SID!

New Video: Becca – Overcome

New Music: Nosa feat. Folabi Nuel - If God Be For Me

Watch the Visualizer for Joeboy's "Call"

Don Jazzy & Falz Pass an Important Message across in their New Single "Safe" | Listen

New Music: Show Dem Camp feat. Sir Dauda - That Year

New Video: Blaq Jerzee – Onome

New Music: Dammy Krane - Aje

Ceeza Milli Debuts his Mixtape "Diamond in the Rough" | Get the Deets

With growing buzz and anticipation around WurlD’s new releases, he continues to showcase his unique ability to fuse soulful sounds, African pop, distinct songwriting, and vocal prowess.

Building on that momentum, WurlD announces his forthcoming EP titled “Afrosoul” set for release on May 15th on all platforms.

The EP will feature “Ghost Town” and “Love Nobody”; in addition to unreleased tracks “National Anthem (Growing Wings)”, “Story”, “Can’t Come Outside”, and more.

See the tracklist below:

