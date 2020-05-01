Have you Heard About WurlD’s Forthcoming EP? Get the Deets on “Afrosoul”

With growing buzz and anticipation around WurlD’s new releases, he continues to showcase his unique ability to fuse soulful sounds, African pop, distinct songwriting, and vocal prowess.

Building on that momentum, WurlD announces his forthcoming EP titled “Afrosoul” set for release on May 15th on all platforms.

The EP will feature “Ghost Town” and “Love Nobody”; in addition to unreleased tracks “National Anthem (Growing Wings)”, “Story”, “Can’t Come Outside”, and more.

See the tracklist below: