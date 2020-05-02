You Need To See Mr Eazi’s Tracksuit Collection With boohooMAN, It’s Fire!

Singer and Rapper Mr Eazi is quickly becoming a style star to reckon with. The “Skin Tight” crooner was recently unveiled as the face of boohooMAN‘s new tracksuit collection.

Featuring short tracksuits sets, basketball jerseys and cagoule matching sets, the 50-piece collection was fully inspired by Eazi. The outfits come in bright summer colourways and prints from Eazi- cloud and leopard prints to tie-dye.

According to the brand:

Not only are we huge fans of Eazi’s music- his style coincides with everything we stand for as a brand- clothes which speak to the distinctiveness in us all. The partnership came about really organically and I am so happy to welcome Mr Eazi to the boohooMAN family.

The concept behind the shoot is centred around imagination.

For the campaign photos, Creative Director Cleveland Campbell built the concept around imagination. He says, “There is no escaping the imagination. In unprecedented times, escapism and expressionism is so important to keep at the forefront of a creative mind. This is what we kept at the core when conceptualising the shoot with Mr Eazi- the set itself, was built to reflect a dream world.”

Discover the full collection here www.boohooman.com

See more photos from the campaign below

