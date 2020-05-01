New Music: WurlD – Ghost Town

With his latest hit “Love Nobody” still buzzing, WurlD has released a new AfroSoul single titled “Ghost Town”, produced by Spax.

WurlD’s stellar penmanship is further displayed in “Ghost Town“, as its lyrics open up discussions around the feelings of loneliness that often come with chasing a dream. Haters disguised as friends, Idols become rivals, the burnout one feels when the journey seems prolonged, and the fear of losing it all when you get to the top.

Listen to the song below: