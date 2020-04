WurlD is out with the visuals for the Afro-pop/Electronic track, “Love Nobody“, produced by TMXO, video directed by Parker McMillan and WurlD.

After releasing his joint EP with Sarz “I Love Girls With Trouble” EP in 2019, he is set to hit us with another EP tagged “AS” which has been scheduled for May 2020.

This new track is off the forthcoming EP.

Watch the video below.