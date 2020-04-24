Connect with us

Music

LISTEN to Jidenna's New Track "Feng Shui" from the "Insecure" Season 4 Soundtrack

Music

New Music: Big Sheff - Quarantine Loving

BN TV Music

WATCH Sinach Deliver an Acoustic Rendition of "More than Enough" & "Simply Devoted"

Music

New Video: WurlD – Love Nobody

Music

New Music: Korede Bello - Mi Casa Su Casa

Music

New Video: Victoria Kimani feat. FKI 1st - Talk To Me

Music

New Video: Wale Turner - Abi

Music

New Music: Sarkodie feat. Tulenkey - Fa Hooki

Music

Angelique Kidjo puts her Special Twist on Mariam Makeba's "Pata Pata" for Coronavirus Awareness | Watch

Music

New Video: Jumabee feat. 9ice - "Put A Ring On It"

Music

LISTEN to Jidenna’s New Track “Feng Shui” from the “Insecure” Season 4 Soundtrack

BellaNaija.com

Published

36 mins ago

 on

Jidenna comes through with a brand new track titled “Feng Shui“, a track featured in the upcoming episode of Issa Rae‘s “Insecure” show on HBO.

OkayAfrica says, “‘Feng Shui’ is an upbeat production built on, what sounds like, a sped-up highlife guitar sample and 808s-meet-afro-fusion beat work. It’s definitely an uplifting one”.

Announcing the new track on Instagram, Jidenna wrote:

wanky new tune alert via @insecurehbo! 🔊 That Feng Sui. Big ups to @issarae @theraedio for showing love to the record. Listen for me on this week’s episode. Link in bio to jam now.

Talking about the track with Essence, Jidenna said:

“Feng Shui” came as a result of working with J-Kits, Nana Kwabena, and the “Bass Man” himself, my homie Dom. All these guys put together an amazing recreation of this Ebo Taylor record. He is like the Fela Kuti of Ghana. He performs the original Afrobeat sound with Highlife with funk and fuses it. We built upon that with Kits’ framework and as soon as I heard the jam I had that swankadelic feeling about it.

The next project is based on a fusion of psychedelic Afrofunk and hip-hop. “Feng Shui” is definitely an entry point into the project and serves a portal into previewing what’s coming next.

Listen to the track here:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Oyindamola Rowaiye: 5 Simple Survival & Marketing Strategies for Small Businesses

Tolulope Ibiyeye: Go On… Have Those Conversations!

Your Child’s Academic Mediocrity or Failure Should Not Be Treated as a Stain on Your White!

Yewande Jinadu: 3 Career Lessons From My Mother

Chineze Aina: Is the Lockdown Affecting Your Sex Life?

Advertisement
css.php