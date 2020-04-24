LISTEN to Jidenna’s New Track “Feng Shui” from the “Insecure” Season 4 Soundtrack

Jidenna comes through with a brand new track titled “Feng Shui“, a track featured in the upcoming episode of Issa Rae‘s “Insecure” show on HBO.

OkayAfrica says, “‘Feng Shui’ is an upbeat production built on, what sounds like, a sped-up highlife guitar sample and 808s-meet-afro-fusion beat work. It’s definitely an uplifting one”.

Announcing the new track on Instagram, Jidenna wrote:

wanky new tune alert via @insecurehbo! 🔊 That Feng Sui. Big ups to @issarae @theraedio for showing love to the record. Listen for me on this week’s episode. Link in bio to jam now.

Talking about the track with Essence, Jidenna said:

“Feng Shui” came as a result of working with J-Kits, Nana Kwabena, and the “Bass Man” himself, my homie Dom. All these guys put together an amazing recreation of this Ebo Taylor record. He is like the Fela Kuti of Ghana. He performs the original Afrobeat sound with Highlife with funk and fuses it. We built upon that with Kits’ framework and as soon as I heard the jam I had that swankadelic feeling about it. The next project is based on a fusion of psychedelic Afrofunk and hip-hop. “Feng Shui” is definitely an entry point into the project and serves a portal into previewing what’s coming next.

Listen to the track here: