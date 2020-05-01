Connect with us

Look Who Just Turned 40 – Dr SID!

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Sidney Esiri, known by his stage name Dr SID, just turned the big 40 and the singer is marking the new milestone in a special way.

The Mavin Records signee took to his Instagram to share a never-before-seen photo of his parents on his graduation day, as a way of honoring his late father’s memory. He wrote:

I would have love to share this day with both my parents but 1 will have to do. They both shaped the man I have become today. So as I celebrate the big 40, I want to celebrate my parents and everyone who has been part of my growth and development. Thank you 🙏🏾 BIG ANNOUNCEMENT COMING SOON

Photo Credit: @iamdrsid

