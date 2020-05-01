Vanessa Bryant will Always Love her Sweet Baby Girl Gianna ❤️

Today, May 1, marks the day Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant would have turned 14 years old. The teenager would have been celebrating with her parents, Kobe and Vanessa Bryant, and doted on by her sisters Natalia, Bianka, and baby Capri.

Sadly, following the tragic January 26 helicopter accident that claimed Gianna, Kobe, and seven other lives, the entire world was rocked by the loss of such immense talent, inspiration, and potential.

In honor of her extraordinary time on earth and to celebrate what would have been her 14th birthday, Vanessa took to her Instagram to pen a lovely message about how much she misses Gianna. She wrote:

Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!! ❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️

Photo Credit: @vanessabryant