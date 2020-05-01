Connect with us

Scoop

Vanessa Bryant will Always Love her Sweet Baby Girl Gianna ❤️

Music Scoop

Have you Heard About WurlD's Forthcoming EP? Get the Deets on "Afrosoul"

Music Scoop

Look Who Just Turned 40 - Dr SID!

Movies & TV Scoop

We Bet You Didn't know these Facts about Uzo Aduba | Watch her interview on Elle's "Ask Me Anything"

Music Scoop

The Lockdown did not stop Davido & Chioma from Celebrating her Birthday

Movies & TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Kylie Jenner is Celebrating Travis Scott's Birthday with Some of her Favourite Father-Daughter Snaps

Scoop

This is Bollylomo's Response to Twitter Users' Allegations of Sexual Abuse

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Birthday Girl Jemima Osunde is Painting the Town Red from her Couch

Music Scoop

The Nigerian Music Industry Just Lost an Energetic Dancer & Video Vixen - Kodak 💔

Movies & TV Scoop

Everything We Know About Netflix's Next African Original & Street Dance Drama 'JIVA!'

Scoop

Vanessa Bryant will Always Love her Sweet Baby Girl Gianna ❤️

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Today, May 1, marks the day Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant would have turned 14 years old. The teenager would have been celebrating with her parents, Kobe and Vanessa Bryant, and doted on by her sisters Natalia, Bianka, and baby Capri.

Sadly, following the tragic January 26 helicopter accident that claimed Gianna, Kobe, and seven other lives, the entire world was rocked by the loss of such immense talent, inspiration, and potential.

In honor of her extraordinary time on earth and to celebrate what would have been her 14th birthday, Vanessa took to her Instagram to pen a lovely message about how much she misses Gianna. She wrote:

Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!! ❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️

Photo Credit: @vanessabryant

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Adefolake Adekola: Hidden Sugars

Fatima Allahnanan: 5 Things You Can Relate To If You’re Fasting This Ramadan

Mfonobong Inyang: May Day 2020 and Skills For the Post-Pandemic Worker

These Things Have Made Us Laugh In the Last 6 Weeks of Lockdown

Chisom J Mefor: Who Is Really Responsible for Exam Malpractice in Nigeria?

Advertisement
css.php