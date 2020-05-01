We Bet You Didn’t know these Facts about Uzo Aduba | Watch her interview on Elle’s “Ask Me Anything”

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In their first at-home edition of “Ask Me Anything“, Elle Magazine decided to go with a worthy pioneer by interviewing Uzo Aduba. The actress revealed a couple of amazing facts about her along with her other quarantine fixes and must-haves.

She talked about how she’s investing in self-care while social distancing, her favorite singer (Whitney Houston), her favorite stay home book (My Sister, The Serial Killer), what she misses about working on set and the things she is really grateful for this period.

Watch her interview below:

