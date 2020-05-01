The Lockdown did not stop Davido & Chioma from Celebrating her Birthday

Despite the coronavirus lockdown, many people are finding new ways to adapt to the new reality and carry on with their lives. Davido and his fiancée Chioma Rowland did not let the lockdown put a pause on their celebration.

Chioma, who turned 25 on Thursday, had a mini birthday bash organized for her and it was quite intimate. Sharing a couple of photos of the party on his Instagram stories, Davido and Chioma were seen posing with lots of cake.

Photo Credit: @Davido