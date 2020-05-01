AtHomeWithBN: Get Ready to Turn Up TONIGHT with DJ Nana 💃🏽

Connect with us

Events

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hey BNers!

Yayy! It’s officially TGIF, and it’s the first day in the month of May.

We certainly miss the pre-coronavirus times when we could all turn up to the club on weekends to catch some fun. But there’s no need reminiscing about the good old days because Club BN is coming straight to your houses.

It’s going to be a major lituation with DJ Nana so get ready!

Date: Friday, May 1, 2020.
Time: 8 PM.
Venue@bellanaijaonline InstaLive.

