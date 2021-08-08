BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Housemates had a Blast at the 2nd Saturday Night Party!

What’s a Saturday in Biggie’s House without the party that comes with it? Last night was no different. The Housemates were turned up to level 100 with DJ Nana dishing out the best of tunes to the Housemates.

Decked in their fresh outfits by WILO, the Big Brother Naija Housemates went on to the photo booth to get some fresh shots with the Tecno phones in their possession. After that, it was time to Party, Party, Party! Thanks to Gordons Dry Gin, the Housemates had a blast.

See the highlights:

After Party Shenanigans

After the party, Housemates were in high spirits and Biggie complimented it by providing them with music after the party had ended. A few of the Housemates gathered in the garden enjoying the music when a little ‘ship drama’ happened between Maria and Pere.

Maria was heard asking Pere what was wrong and why he had an attitude. Sammy and Angel walked into the conversation and had light banter with them. In the course of the banter, Maria mentioned that Pere was angry that she danced with other guys and asked Angel to kiss him as compensation. That little moment continued until Pere told Maria “You don’t matter”.

Stunned by Pere’s statement, Maria dared Pere to repeat what he said and then finally told him that the conversation they just had would be their last ever in the House. However, it seems Maria has developed a soft spot for Pere because within a minute of ending the friendship she went right back to ask Pere why he was moody and what she did.

Drunk chefs cooking

While Maria and Pere were sorting out their situationship, an obviously tipsy Whitemoney and Beatrice made noodles for themselves and their fellow Housemate. Remember we said they were tipsy?

While Whitemoney put the noodles in the pot, assistant chef Beatrice was opening up the seasoning sachets and pouring them on the kitchen table thinking it was a plate.😂 Talk about being lost in the moment😆.

Whitemoney on his part left the noodles on fire and went to the restroom. Luckily JayPaul took over from the tipsy chefs and made sure food was available for those who wanted it.

Is this too much drama for one night? No, definitely not. We want more and hope we get to see it as the weeks go by.