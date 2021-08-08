Ebuka Obi-Uchendu brought that Gangster Energy to the First #BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Live Eviction Show

Connect with us

It’s finally that time of the Shine Ya Eye season!

The first Big Brother Naija season 6 Live Eviction Show happened tonight and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu came bearing both good and not so great news, to the Housemates who made it to next week and those who didn’t, respectively, as he also introduced the new Housemates who are joining the show this season.

Black dripped in gold, gold chain and grills, is how the designer Mai Atafo describes Ebuka’s sartorial gangster look for tonight and we couldn’t agree more.

Did you forget Ebuka always has words of wisdom for every eviction show? Well, he’s back at it and today he says, “You no fit squeeze water comot from Eba wey you don’t make. So look forward to the future and Shine Ya eye.”

CREDITS:

Outfit: @atafo.official
Photos: @theoladayo

