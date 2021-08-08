BNxBBNaija6: Yerins, Niyi & Beatrice are Out Of The Game

The game just got hotter and biggie keeps spicing it up with his unpredictable twists.

The first Big Brother Naija season 6 Live Eviction Show happened tonight and as we anticipated, some Housemates were evicted from the Shine Ya Eye House. What we didn’t see coming was three Housemates leaving the show and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu introducing four new Housemates to the game.

Out of five housemates – Whitemoney, Yerins, Beatrice, Niyi and Yousef who were nominated for possible eviction on Monday, the first Housemate to be evicted from the Shine Ya Eye season was:

Yerins

Followed by Niyi

And finally, Beatrice

See how fans voted: