Introducing the Four New #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Housemates!

The first Live Eviction Show for Big Brother Naija season 6 was super thrilling and came with a big surprise – the introduction of four new Housemates Michael, Kayvee, JMK and Queen to the show.

We certainly didn’t see that coming. The new Shine Ya Eye Housemates made their way into the House and were welcomed by very surprised Housemates who by their looks, couldn’t have seen this coming either.

Here’s a brief introduction to the new Housemates:

Michael

“A bad boy with magnetism” and “open-minded”, are some of the words Michael Chukwuebuka Ngene uses to describe himself. This 28-year-old musician and aspiring filmmaker was born in Lagos, then moved to the United States of America as a teenager – but is currently based in Abuja.

Calling himself a “curious participant of life”, Ebuka likes to explore interests and people with an open mind and maintains he is dedicated to growing into the best version of himself. He believes being the product of two different societies; America and Nigeria, has created an interesting perspective on life that many viewers will be able to relate to.

In his free time, you will find Ebuka writing, creating music or pursuing his interests in cinematography.

Kayvee

Originally from Ogun State, 26-year-old Gbolahan Ololade currently resides in Lagos, where he works as a photographer. His hobbies include playing football, clubbing and playing cards.

He believes he is innovative and fun to be around and says people call him handsome. Kayvee says his career-high point is when he had the opportunity to photograph one of Nigeria’s biggest artists.

While he likes to experiment with styling and colouring his hair, he says that harassment in the streets has put a damper on this aspect of his life.

JMK

A 23-year-old law graduate from Kwara State, Jumoke Zainab Adedoyin has aspirations of becoming a certified member of the Nigerian Bar. Apart from music, dancing and travelling, she enjoys cooking and the simple pleasures of life.

She describes herself as “a sexy, confident and adventurous foodie” who loves to help people.

She believes her presence in the Big Brother Naija House will help build her brand and will help position her to advance further in her career.

In addition, she wants the exposure and life-changing experience that the platform provides, to assist in her advocacy for social issues.

Queen

Queen Mercy Atang, 26, is a philanthropist and aspiring politician. She hails from Akwa Ibom State and has a mom she adores and three beautiful siblings that she loves.

She is a Tansian University graduate and an international beauty queen. Queen describes herself as “beautiful, courageous, and fearless” and reckons being raised by a single mother taught her a lot about life.

An ambitious and driven person who values everyone around her, she considers herself a true leader and an excellent communicator who is very calculating, loyal, and peaceful.