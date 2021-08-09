BBNaija’s Tacha & Esther are Representing Nigeria on MTV’s “The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies”

Big Brother Naija season 4 (Pepper Dem Geng) stars Natacha Akide and Esther Agunbiade have gone international!

The reality stars are pleased to announce that they are part of the newest agents to enter the field on MTV’s “The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies“ which premieres on Wednesday, August 11th.

Esther and Tacha are representing Nigeria and Africa in the 37th season as two of the nine rookies joining the cast of the show from Croatia, where “17 American players battle it out against 17 international competitors in cutthroat challenges and brutal eliminations for a share of the $1 Million prize.”

Tacha made the announcement on Instagram saying,

TIME FOR THE BIG REVEAL!!! Your girl is GLOBAL🇺🇸 “SPIES LIES AND ALLIES” GO HARD OR GO HOME!! SAVE THE DATE -AUG 11TH.🚨🚨 @challengemtv WePIN📌🇬🇭🇳🇬

Making the announcement, Esther also shared a trailer on social media and wrote in the caption:

Finally, the cat is out of the bag, been so hard keeping this to myself, Super excited to announce that i’m on the new season of @mtvTa The Challenge.

Team Nigeria 🇳🇬 to the World, representing Africa. Your girl is global and trust me to represent Naija!

Here’s your first look at The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies! 👀 #Challenge37 airs WEDNESDAY, August 11th at 8/7c on @mtv!

We’re totally rooting for Team Nigeria and can’t wait to see our faves show up and show out, the Naija way! Watch the trailers below:

Meet the rookies:

Photo Credit: @symply_tacha, @esther_biade | @photokulture