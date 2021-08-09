Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija's Tacha & Esther are Representing Nigeria on MTV's "The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies"

Movies & TV Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: The Different Sides to Queen - Philanthropy & Pageantry

Movies & TV

Introducing the Four New #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Housemates!

Movies & TV

#BNxBBNaija6: Yerins, Niyi & Beatrice are Out Of The Game

Movies & TV Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu brought that Gangster Energy to the First #BBNaija 'Shine Ya Eye' Live Eviction Show

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Housemates had a Blast at the 2nd Saturday Night Party!

Events Movies & TV Music Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Keep Up with the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

#BNMeetTheStar: Lateef Adedimeji on His Journey to Stardom & His Role in "Ayinla"

BN TV Movies & TV

The Ledger Search Continues in the Season Finale of Accelerate TV 's "The Olive"

BN TV Movies & TV

Life Before #BBNaija: 8 Times Pere Graced Our Screens with His Talent

Movies & TV

#BBNaija’s Tacha & Esther are Representing Nigeria on MTV’s “The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies”

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Big Brother Naija season 4 (Pepper Dem Geng) stars Natacha Akide and Esther Agunbiade have gone international!

The reality stars are pleased to announce that they are part of the newest agents to enter the field on MTV’s “The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies which premieres on Wednesday, August 11th.

Esther and Tacha are representing Nigeria and Africa in the 37th season as two of the nine rookies joining the cast of the show from Croatia, where “17 American players battle it out against 17 international competitors in cutthroat challenges and brutal eliminations for a share of the $1 Million prize.”

Tacha made the announcement on Instagram saying,

TIME FOR THE BIG REVEAL!!! Your girl is GLOBAL🇺🇸 “SPIES LIES AND ALLIES” GO HARD OR GO HOME!! SAVE THE DATE -AUG 11TH.🚨🚨 @challengemtv WePIN📌🇬🇭🇳🇬

Making the announcement, Esther also shared a trailer on social media and wrote in the caption:

Finally, the cat is out of the bag, been so hard keeping this to myself, Super excited to announce that i’m on the new season of @mtvTa The Challenge.
Team Nigeria 🇳🇬 to the World, representing Africa. Your girl is global and trust me to represent Naija!
Here’s your first look at The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies! 👀 #Challenge37 airs WEDNESDAY, August 11th at 8/7c on @mtv!

We’re totally rooting for Team Nigeria and can’t wait to see our faves show up and show out, the Naija way! Watch the trailers below:

Meet the rookies:

Photo Credit: @symply_tacha, @esther_biade | @photokulture

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Love that Lasts Forever! BellaNaija Weddings x BellaNaija Features Presents THE EVER AFTER Series

Dr. Folasade Alli: What Are the Signs Your Heart is Quietly Failing?

Smart Emmanuel: In the Pursuit of Success, is Hard Work Enough?

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Osahon Okodugha: How Professional Athletes Recover from Sport Injuries So Quickly
css.php