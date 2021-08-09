Life Before #BBNaija: The Different Sides to Queen – Philanthropy & Pageantry

Queen Mercy Atang‘s career as a model, beauty queen, and philanthropist has taken a lifetime to develop.

She defines herself as “beautiful, courageous, and fearless,” and she believes that growing up with a single mother taught her a lot about life.

Queen was introduced as one of the newest BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemates, and she has an Instagram page filled with heartwarming photos of children and women, as she uses her platform to empower women and give back to the underprivileged children. Her Queen Mercy Atang Foundation aims to help and support those in need while also bringing smiles to people’s faces.

Queen was crowned Miss Classic International in 2017, and began her international career began when she represented Nigeria in the Miss International World Contest in Miami, Florida.

We are taking a look back at…

Queen as a philanthropist

Queen as a beauty queen

