BNxBBNaija6 Week 3: Pere is the New Head Of House | See Housemates Up for Possible Eviction This Week

In Big Brother’s House, Mondays are for Head Of House Challenge and nomination shows.

The third Head Of House challenge for Big Brother Naija season 3 took place today and guess who has emerged as Head Of House for week 3… Pere.

While the new Head of House had 45 minutes to select his Deputy, the Housemates went on with the second nomination show for the Shine Ya Eye seasons. As usual, the HOH is immune, but so are the new Housemates – Michael, Kayvee, JMK and Queen.

The Housemates took turns to submit their nominations and here’s how they voted:

Boma nominated Saskay and Princess

Cross nominated Princess and Tega

Saga nominated Princess and Tega

Whitemoney nominated Arin and Jaypaul

Nini nominated Princess and Emmanuel

Jackie B nominated Saga and Nini

Sammie nominated Tega and Princess

Jaypaul nominated Maria and Peace

Liquorose nominated Saga and Arin

Arin nominated Emmanuel and Tega

Yousef nominated Arin and Boma

Princess nominated Saga and Arin

Pere nominated Princess and Saskay

Saskay nominated Whitemoney and Nini

Peace nominated Tega and Princess

Emmanuel nominated Arin and Angel

Tega nominated Nini and Arin

Angel nominated Princess and Emmanuel

Maria nominated Arin and Angel

At the end of the nomination process, the following Housemates had the highest nominations and were asked to stand up: Arin, Emmanuel, Nini, Princess, Saga, Tega.

As Head of House, Pere was asked to save one of the nominated Housemates and replace with another. He saved Saga and replaced him with Saskay.

It was finally time for HOH Pere to choose his Deputy and as expected, he nominated Maria as his Deputy. The housemates up for possible eviction this week are:

Arin

Emmanuel

Nini

Princess

Tega

Saskay

It’s time to vote to keep your faves in the House!