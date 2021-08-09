Connect with us

#BNxBBNaija6 Week 3: Pere is the New Head Of House | See Housemates Up for Possible Eviction This Week

Here’s a Quick Look at What to Expect From "Charge & Bail"

#BNxBBNaija6 Weekly Recap: All the Twists & Turns from Week Two in Biggie's House

Life Before #BBNaija: The Different Sides to Queen - Philanthropy & Pageantry

#BBNaija's Tacha & Esther are Representing Nigeria on MTV's "The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies"

Introducing the Four New #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Housemates!

#BNxBBNaija6: Yerins, Niyi & Beatrice are Out Of The Game

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu brought that Gangster Energy to the First #BBNaija 'Shine Ya Eye' Live Eviction Show

#BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Housemates had a Blast at the 2nd Saturday Night Party!

#BNWeekInReview: Keep Up with the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In Big Brother’s House, Mondays are for Head Of House Challenge and nomination shows.

The third Head Of House challenge for Big Brother Naija season 3 took place today and guess who has emerged as Head Of House for week 3… Pere.

While the new Head of House had 45 minutes to select his Deputy, the Housemates went on with the second nomination show for the Shine Ya Eye seasons. As usual, the HOH is immune, but so are the new Housemates – Michael, Kayvee, JMK and Queen.

The Housemates took turns to submit their nominations and here’s how they voted:

  • Boma nominated Saskay and Princess
  • Cross nominated Princess and Tega
  • Saga nominated Princess and Tega
  • Whitemoney nominated Arin and Jaypaul
  • Nini nominated Princess and Emmanuel
  • Jackie B nominated Saga and Nini
  • Sammie nominated Tega and Princess
  • Jaypaul nominated Maria and Peace
  • Liquorose nominated Saga and Arin
  • Arin nominated Emmanuel and Tega
  • Yousef nominated Arin and Boma
  • Princess nominated Saga and Arin
  • Pere nominated Princess and Saskay
  • Saskay nominated Whitemoney and Nini
  • Peace nominated Tega and Princess
  • Emmanuel nominated Arin and Angel
  • Tega nominated Nini and Arin
  • Angel nominated Princess and Emmanuel
  • Maria nominated Arin and Angel

At the end of the nomination process, the following Housemates had the highest nominations and were asked to stand up: Arin, Emmanuel, Nini, Princess, Saga, Tega.

As Head of House, Pere was asked to save one of the nominated Housemates and replace with another. He saved Saga and replaced him with Saskay.

It was finally time for HOH Pere to choose his Deputy and as expected, he nominated Maria as his Deputy. The housemates up for possible eviction this week are:

Arin

Emmanuel

Nini

Princess

Tega

Saskay

It’s time to vote to keep your faves in the House!

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

