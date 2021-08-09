Are You Ready For Omawumi’s “Love, Deep, High Life” Album? You Can Pre-Order Now

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The multitalented Afrobeat Singer/Songwriter and co-founder of Hermanes Media, Omawumi is getting ready to release her fifth body of work titled “Love, Deep, High Life” (LDHL) on August 12, 2021, two years after releasing the EP “In Her Feelings,” which was inspired by her husband.

Omawumi teased fans on her Instagram page, following the release of her single “Bullshit.”

The LDHL album, according to Omawumi, has a fantastic 10 songs featuring top-rated Nigerian singers like Brymo, Waje, Phyno, and Ric Hassani. Love, family, relationships, and societal entanglements are all addressed in the album.

Pre-order here: https://omawumi.ffm.to/lovedeephighlife

“This album project is important to me and, I am very intentional about it because I’m making a conscious effort to keep in mind timeless lessons that reflect on the way we live that we do not take into account”, Omawumi said. “These lessons cut across our relationships, politics, family, religion and more. The LDHL album highlights the beauty of life and why you should live to the fullest. Starting this August 12th, the album will be available on all digital platforms.”

The singer’s first introduction to the music scene came after the Idols West Africa reality show in 2007. She has since made a career through making intersectional music that fuses pop with traditional folk elements in storytelling.

She is also one of the most prolific live performers in Africa and has performed over a dozen concerts across the African continent. Her previous albums include “Wonder Woman“, “Lasso of Truth“, “Timeless” and “In Her Feelings.”

LDHL Tracklist:
1 – Joy
2- Billionaire (Go baby)
3 – My Darling feat. Waje
4 – My Life feat. Phyno
5 – BS
6 – Sugar Baby
7 – Milk & Honey feat. Brymo
8 – Coast to Coast feat. Ric Hassani
9 – Fefe
10 – Mr Whiny

