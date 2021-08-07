Career
Uche Pedro, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Rinu Oduala named in YNaija’s “100 Most Influential People in Media” List for 2021
YNaija.com has released the list of the most influential people in media.
The 2021 YNaija #Media100 list cuts across all spheres of media, highlighting individuals and platforms who have driven the country’s media space in the past year.
BellaNaija‘s founder/CEO Uche Pedro was named in the category of Media-preneurs, alongside Mo Abudu of EbonyLife, Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr, also known as TJ Dotts of the Dotts Media House, Yasmin Bello-Osagie co-founder of She Leads Africa, Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu of Nairametrics, Teni Zaccheaus JR of The Native Mag, and Seyi Taylor the founder and CEO of Big Cabal, the company behind media platforms such as Ebolafacts.com Techcabal, Africa’s response to TechCrunch and most notably Zikoko.
Here’s what the YNaija wrote about Uche:
Uche Pedro
She is the brains behind the popular online media platform; BellaNaija. With the vision of properly glamorizing the Nigerian media space, Uche Pedro created the BellaNaija brand, a digital media platform which brings to its audience, the glitz and glamour of Nigerian socialites and major events in the country. Very few if any at all do this as well as BellaNaija does, as the platform has become somewhere aspiring young leaders aim to feature in. Last year she was mentioned as one of the 50 Most Powerful Women in Africa by Forbes. She was one of the honorees of this year’s Royal African Awards.
Thank you for all your love and support throughout the years, BellaNaijarians.
From the ones who start conversations to the ones who change narratives and dictate trends – these are YNaija’s most influential people in Nigeria’s media space:
Broadcast Media (TV)
- Ariyiike Owolagba
- Seun Okinbaloye
- Babajide Kolade-Otitoju
- Morayo Afolabi-Brown
- Stephanie Busari
- Tope Mark-Odigie
- Rufai Oseni
- Reuben Abati
TV Presenters & Hosts
- Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
- Nancy Isime
- Ikponmwosa Osakioduwa
- Ayo Mairo-Ese
- Chuey Chu
- Folu Storms
- Bolanle Olukanni
- Stephanie Coker
Reality TV Stars
- Natacha Akide (Tacha)
- Erica Nlewedim
- Olamilekan Agbeshe (Laycon)
- Kingdom
- Esther Benyeogo
Broadcast Media (Radio)
- Jimi Disu
- Sandra Ezekwesili
- Oluwakemi Itari Owatemi (Kemi Smallz)
- Temilola Balogun Akinmuda (Taymi B)
- Seyebomi Ademuyiwa Adeniran Ogunsanya (Sheye Banks)
- Godwin Aruwayo
- Osikhena Dirisu
- Ufuoma Egbamuno
- Chinedu Ani Emmanuel (Nedu Wazobia)
Podcast
- Jola Ayeye and Feyikemi Abudu (I Said What I Said)
- Oluwamayowa Idowu (Culture Custodian)
- Ehiz Okoeguale (The Dadaboy Show)
- Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi and Tolu Oniru (Off Air with Gbemi and Toolz)
- Dele Momodu
- Segun Adeniyi
Online Media
- Fisayo Soyombo
- Aisha Salaudeen
- Tobore Ovuorie
- Nimi Princewill
- Motolani Alake
- Tosin Ajibade
- Oluwashina Okeleji
- Joey Akan
- Colin Udoh
- David Hundeyin
Content Creators (Youtube)
- Erem Emeka Nehemia
- Samuel Animashaun Perry (Broda Shaggi)
- Tolani Baj
- Dimma Umeh
- Nelo Okeke
- Mark Angel
- Zion Ubani Chibuike (Z Fancy)
- Steven Ndukwu
- Fisayo Fosudo
- Tayo Aina
- Maryam Apaokagi (Taaooma)
- Funke Akindele-Bello
Content Creators (Instagram/TikTok)
- Lawal Michael Bolaji Nasiru
- Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu (Sabinus)
- Aloma Isaac (Zicsaloma)
- Enioluwa Adeoluwa
- Ukonu Ogechi (Caramel Plug)
- Ezeani Chinaza (Miss Ezeani)
- Chinonso Ukah Okuneye
- Idris Olarenwaju (Bobrisky)
- Lasisi Elenu
- Denola Adepetun Grey
- Gloria Oloruntobi (Maraji)
- Ikorodu Bois
- Diana Chioma Eneje
- Michael Collins Ajereh (Don Jazzy)
- Jessica Anagor
Influencer (Linkedin)
- Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe
- Oluwatosin Olaseinde
- Temi Popoola
- Rita Orji
- Awa Ndukwe
- Adaora Ikwuemesi
- Kayode Abass
- Akinbamiro Akinniyi
- Chima Mmeje
- Rosemary Egbo
Influencers (Twitter)
- Dr. Dipo Awojide
- Debo Adebayo (Mr Macaroni)
- Pamilerin Adegoke
- Dr. Chinoso Egemba
- Alex Oriaifo
- Japheth Joshua Omojuwa
- Samuel Mbah
- Dr. Olufunmilayo Harvey
- Rinu Oduala