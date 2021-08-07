Uche Pedro, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Rinu Oduala named in YNaija’s “100 Most Influential People in Media” List for 2021

YNaija.com has released the list of the most influential people in media.

The 2021 YNaija #Media100 list cuts across all spheres of media, highlighting individuals and platforms who have driven the country’s media space in the past year.

BellaNaija‘s founder/CEO Uche Pedro was named in the category of Media-preneurs, alongside Mo Abudu of EbonyLife, Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr, also known as TJ Dotts of the Dotts Media House, Yasmin Bello-Osagie co-founder of She Leads Africa, Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu of Nairametrics, Teni Zaccheaus JR of The Native Mag, and Seyi Taylor the founder and CEO of Big Cabal, the company behind media platforms such as Ebolafacts.com Techcabal, Africa’s response to TechCrunch and most notably Zikoko.

Here’s what the YNaija wrote about Uche:

Uche Pedro

She is the brains behind the popular online media platform; BellaNaija. With the vision of properly glamorizing the Nigerian media space, Uche Pedro created the BellaNaija brand, a digital media platform which brings to its audience, the glitz and glamour of Nigerian socialites and major events in the country. Very few if any at all do this as well as BellaNaija does, as the platform has become somewhere aspiring young leaders aim to feature in. Last year she was mentioned as one of the 50 Most Powerful Women in Africa by Forbes. She was one of the honorees of this year’s Royal African Awards.

Thank you for all your love and support throughout the years, BellaNaijarians.

From the ones who start conversations to the ones who change narratives and dictate trends – these are YNaija’s most influential people in Nigeria’s media space:

Broadcast Media (TV)

Ariyiike Owolagba

Seun Okinbaloye

Babajide Kolade-Otitoju

Morayo Afolabi-Brown

Stephanie Busari

Tope Mark-Odigie

Rufai Oseni

Reuben Abati

TV Presenters & Hosts

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Nancy Isime

Ikponmwosa Osakioduwa

Ayo Mairo-Ese

Chuey Chu

Folu Storms

Bolanle Olukanni

Stephanie Coker

Reality TV Stars

Natacha Akide (Tacha)

Erica Nlewedim

Olamilekan Agbeshe (Laycon)

Kingdom

Esther Benyeogo

Broadcast Media (Radio)

Jimi Disu

Sandra Ezekwesili

Oluwakemi Itari Owatemi (Kemi Smallz)

Temilola Balogun Akinmuda (Taymi B)

Seyebomi Ademuyiwa Adeniran Ogunsanya (Sheye Banks)

Godwin Aruwayo

Osikhena Dirisu

Ufuoma Egbamuno

Chinedu Ani Emmanuel (Nedu Wazobia)

Podcast

Jola Ayeye and Feyikemi Abudu (I Said What I Said)

Oluwamayowa Idowu (Culture Custodian)

Ehiz Okoeguale (The Dadaboy Show)

Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi and Tolu Oniru (Off Air with Gbemi and Toolz)

Print

Dele Momodu

Segun Adeniyi

Online Media

Fisayo Soyombo

Aisha Salaudeen

Tobore Ovuorie

Nimi Princewill

Motolani Alake

Tosin Ajibade

Oluwashina Okeleji

Joey Akan

Colin Udoh

David Hundeyin

Content Creators (Youtube)

Erem Emeka Nehemia

Samuel Animashaun Perry (Broda Shaggi)

Tolani Baj

Dimma Umeh

Nelo Okeke

Mark Angel

Zion Ubani Chibuike (Z Fancy)

Steven Ndukwu

Fisayo Fosudo

Tayo Aina

Maryam Apaokagi (Taaooma)

Funke Akindele-Bello

Content Creators (Instagram/TikTok)

Lawal Michael Bolaji Nasiru

Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu (Sabinus)

Aloma Isaac (Zicsaloma)

Enioluwa Adeoluwa

Ukonu Ogechi (Caramel Plug)

Ezeani Chinaza (Miss Ezeani)

Chinonso Ukah Okuneye

Idris Olarenwaju (Bobrisky)

Lasisi Elenu

Denola Adepetun Grey

Gloria Oloruntobi (Maraji)

Ikorodu Bois

Diana Chioma Eneje

Michael Collins Ajereh (Don Jazzy)

Jessica Anagor

Influencer (Linkedin)

Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe

Oluwatosin Olaseinde

Temi Popoola

Rita Orji

Awa Ndukwe

Adaora Ikwuemesi

Kayode Abass

Akinbamiro Akinniyi

Chima Mmeje

Rosemary Egbo

Influencers (Twitter)