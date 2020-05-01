It’s Going to be a Fun ‘Cook With Me’ Session with Uzo Orimalade on #AtHomeWithBN Today

Hey BNers!

Our daily InstaLive series #AtHomeWithBN has featured quite a number of experts in various fields, enlightening us on various topics that are meant to help us through the current coronavirus situation the world is facing.

Get your kitchen ready for a fun session of “Cook With Me” with Uzo Orimalade of @uzosfoodlabs. She’ll be making 2 easy dishes you can eat at any time of the day.

Date: Friday, May 1, 2020.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: @bellanaijaonline InstaLive.