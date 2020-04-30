AMVCA7: It was All Fun at the Clorets Booth

In support of the Nigerian Movie industry, Clorets sponsored two Awards categories with a cash prize of N1,000,000 each to the winners of the “Best Movie West Africa” and the “Best Short Film/Online Video”.

Huge congrats to our winners Bola “Enigma” Akanbi for winning the “Best Short Film/Online Video” and Steve Gukas for winning the “Best Movie West Africa” category awards.

Our host at the Clorets fresh breath booth was none other than the super talented and multi-award-winning, Bisola Aiyeola. With Bisola, it sure was a night of fun, friendly and humorous moments, with lots of gifts and mouthfuls of fresh breath, courtesy of Clorets.

Enjoy the fun moments from the Sponsors/nominees Cocktail party and the main AMVCA Awards night.

Sponsors’ Cocktail Event

Awards Night

