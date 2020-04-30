Connect with us

#AMVCA7: It was All Fun at the Clorets Booth

Let's Rethink Education in Nigeria on April 30th with BusinessDay Digital Dialogue

Join Hauwa Ojeifo on #AtHomeWithBN & Learn How to Deal with a Mental Health Relapse | Today, April 29

#COVID19: JIK donates Products to Lagos State Government to Aid the Disinfection of the State

Here's Our Exciting Lineup for #AtHomeWithBN InstaLive Chats this Week | April 27 - May 2 |

Are You a Student Striving for Global Relevance? Register for The Undergrad Course by GetIn Education Consulting & it's Free

Bisola "TrendyBee" Borha will share how COVID-19 has Cut Off her Income on #AtHomeWithBN Today

"Getting Over My Identity Crisis" - Toyosi Etim-Effiong Will Share Her Story with Us on #AtHomeWithBN

#AtHomeWithBN: Don’t Miss Our Work-Out Session with Sandra Okeke

The Elevation Church provides Relief to 4000 Homes & Launches Health Management Programme to tackle COVID-19

Throwback to some fun moments at the just concluded AMVCA 2020.

In support of the Nigerian Movie industry, Clorets sponsored two Awards categories with a cash prize of N1,000,000 each to the winners of the “Best Movie West Africa” and the “Best Short Film/Online Video”.

Huge congrats to our winners Bola “Enigma” Akanbi for winning the “Best Short Film/Online Video” and Steve Gukas for winning the “Best Movie West Africa” category awards.

Our host at the Clorets fresh breath booth was none other than the super talented and multi-award-winning, Bisola Aiyeola. With Bisola, it sure was a night of fun, friendly and humorous moments, with lots of gifts and mouthfuls of fresh breath, courtesy of Clorets.

Enjoy the fun moments from the Sponsors/nominees Cocktail party and the main AMVCA Awards night.

Sponsors’ Cocktail Event

Clorets Booth Set-Up

Tobi Bakre

Michael & Elma

Ramsey Nouah

Michelle Dede

Tola, Pelumi, and Chioma

Awards Night

Koye

Kunle Remi

Chris Okagbue

Benjamin Touitou

Micherry

Bola Akanbi

James Amuta

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Mubarak Bala’s Story – Another Case of Nigerians Embracing Religion-Fueled Violence

Aysha Tofa of StartUp Kano is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: Spare a Thought For Your Domestic Staff… They’re Also Affected by COVID-19

BN Prose: A Fiery Circle by Glory Abah

Ife Odedere: Setting the Bar for Religious Leaders

