New Music: E Kelly feat. Boybreed & Minz - Confetti

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Nigerian producer, E Kelly, known for his work behind the boards for Mr Eazi, Wizkid and Major Lazer, will release his debut project, “No Secrets“, on May 8.

The five-song EP blends E Kelly’s signature sound — an airy, mellowed-out spin on Afropop — with vocals from Mr Eazi, Joeboy, Boybreed, King Perryy and Minz. Fans of Mr Eazi’s E Kelly-produced smash “Pour Me Water” will recognize the thread between that track and No Secrets’ “Need Somebody” while “My Girl” featuring King Perryy, evokes the islands with its breezy, dancehall-inspired riddim.

Lead single “Confetti” featuring Boybreed is a scorching, straight-ahead afrobeat tune sure to have dancers turning up come summer.

Listen to the track below:

BellaNaija.com

