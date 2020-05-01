The Season Finale of “Skinny Girl in Transit” is Here & You Don’t Want to Miss it | Watch

Who else is excited for the season finale of our favorite web series?

The episode finale of “Skinny Girl in Transit” is finally here. In the final episode of the season, Tiwa decides to quit ABC media to take up a managerial role at the Radio station, and things seem to be falling right into place for the Macaulay family. Mama Tiwa finds a new hobby as Wosi fails to excel at fashion school.

Watch the episode below: