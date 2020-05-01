BN TV
Gbemi and Toolz Play a fun Game of “Put A Finger Down” in Episode 9 of “OffAir Show” | Watch
Season 2, Episode 9 of “OffAir Show” is filled with juicy gist and unlimited laughter.
In this episode, Gbemi and Toolz play an interesting game of “Put A Finger Down” as they give us the opportunity to know more about them and their opinion on important topics like rape. The ladies also give their opinion on the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria and how the government is handling the situation.
Watch the video below: