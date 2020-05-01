Connect with us

Gbemi and Toolz Play a fun Game of "Put A Finger Down" in Episode 9 of “OffAir Show” | Watch

Making Your own Almond Milk is quite Easy | Learn how on "Healthy Living With Tosin"

The Season Finale of “Skinny Girl in Transit” is Here & You Don't Want to Miss it | Watch

Watch WurlD Perform “Ghost Town” Live on ColorsxStudios

Tajé Prest is Letting Us in on How Dating in LA is Really Like | WATCH

It's Here! WATCH Another Episode of MTV Shuga's "Alone Together" Mini-Series

WATCH Toni Tones & Soliat Bada Prepare the Most Epic Potato Dauphinoise Recipe on "Off The Menu"

Here is Sisi Yemmie's Completely Over-the-Top Recipe for Frittata | WATCH

Kunle Afolayan is Introducing Aspiring Filmmakers to the Exceptional World of Filmmaking | WATCH

#ThrowbackThursday: Watch this recap for Season 1 of the “Gulder Ultimate Search”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Season 2, Episode 9 of “OffAir Show” is filled with juicy gist and unlimited laughter.

In this episode, Gbemi and Toolz play an interesting game of “Put A Finger Down” as they give us the opportunity to know more about them and their opinion on important topics like rape. The ladies also give their opinion on the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria and how the government is handling the situation.

Watch the video below:

