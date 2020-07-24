Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Baby Boy is Here! Say Hello to Win Harrison

Ciara has announced the arrival of their baby boy. The proud parents took to social media to give us the first look of their bundle of joy.

The proud mum shared the first video of their adorable son named Win Harrison. She captioned the sweet moment:

Happy Birthday WIN!!!

Mommy & Daddy Love You!

Win Harrison Wilson

7.23.2020

8lbs 1 oz.

Ciara also took to Russell’s Instagram post after he posted a photo of the trio. She commented:

Love you so much honey. We did it baby! So grateful for our baby boy.

WIN is a blessing. He looks just like you. Daddy’s baby Mommy’s maybe 😘💙

Watch the video below: