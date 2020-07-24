BBNaija Day – 5: The Brewing Tension, Team Black win Wager Task & More Highlights

Another day and more sweat and issues during work out time in Biggie’s House!

Nothing good comes without hard work, and today’s work out proved that to us. The Big Brother Naija Housemates broke into two groups to get their daily sweat session in. The groups were guys and girls, with the ladies using the work out time to enjoy sitting on the Betway yoga mats and daydream about the sleep they were missing out on.

The guys again proved that when it comes to keeping fit, they are not taking any days off… ever. As per usual, Ozo, Neo, Prince, Bright, Praise, Tochi, Laycon, Trikytee, and Eric were the main fitness disciples and put in the work to get themselves glistening. No wonder so many of them asked for weights from Biggie during their Diary Room session, because they have conquered body weight-based fitness years ago.

The only male Housemate who seemed to be not interested in today’s body toning session was Kiddwaya. Some moments he would sit on his mat looking lost, and for others, he could be seen meditating. No telling what his mantra could be, but judging by the look of concentration on his face during his meditation, Kiddwaya was completely focused and centred. When he completed his inward gaze, a smile adorned his face which proved that it was time well spent.

The ladies, on the other hand, seemed to enjoy staring at the marvel of physical creation while watching the men earn their muscles. They took turns ogling and pointing at the gents who were doing most physically. If Biggie decides to find a group for laziness, it’s obvious which gender will suffer first.

While the housemates have been getting to know one another, we singled out some potential Lockdown couples who have shown us what it means to fall in love at first sight. On this table, we have Neo and Vee as well as Eric and Lilo and while some BBNaija fans find them adorable, others are wondering if these ships are truly meant to sail (or fail).

Forced ships?

“Even though I knew I would want to be involved with a lady when I get into the game, I didn’t expect us to be this close this fast,” Eric said to Neo. Immediately, we knew he was talking about his ‘situationship’ with Lilo.

In agreement with Eric’s statement, Neo told his own ‘situationship palava’, while making it clear that this love web he is about to get into will not distract him from the Big Brother game.

In his words, Vee is an American babe, so putting her feelings out there won’t be a problem. He said to Eric, “She don already set her mark, asking me to be her bestie and give her a massage.” To Eric’s statement on his situationship happening quick, he said, “Your own no quick pass my own.”

Could it be that this was a ship not meant to happen? Or perhaps captain Lilo and Vee sailed it too fast and the boys are just moving with the pace?

Blinded by Nengi?

In their Thursday Night Wager Presentation, the Lockdown gents failed all the questions in the second round. All thanks to the majority of them who kept on calling Nengi’s name as the answer to their questions.

Who would have thought that with all the time Ka3na spent on her get-to-know-me story, someone would still think it was Nengi that was gifted land and diamonds.

A win for Team Black

The Lockdown Housemates had their first-ever Friday Betway Nigeria Sports Trivia and Team Black emerged victoriously. This task was designed to test their knowledge about some popular sports and the Housemates put up a good show.

Getting started

To start the Trivia, the Housemates were asked to divide themselves into two groups aptly named Team White and Team Black. HoH Nengi and Deputy HoH, Wathoni led Team White and Team Black respectively and took turns in selecting which Housemate belonged to their Teams.

Here’s how the Team leads selected

White: Nengi, Eric, Ka3na, Laycon, Lucy, Neo, Ozo, Praise, Tolanibaj, and Vee.

Black: Wathoni, Bright, Dorathy, Erica, Lilo, Kaisha, Kiddwaya, Prince, Tochi, and Trikyee.

Trivia time

Each team took turns in nominating one person at a time that went up to the board and picked a card with the question to ask the opposing team. The opposing team also had to pick a person to answer after they had all deliberated on the question. Each team answered a total of 50 questions for the course of the Trivia.

The Tension

Even though it was supposed to be a fun Trivia, things got heated as they played against each other. This being their first Trivia in the House and possibly the need to start off on a winning note must have put pressure on both teams. Voices were raised, arguments ensued as both teams weren’t ready to concede defeat to the other. The most visible outburst was between Wathoni and Ka3na both of opposing teams.

"She doesn’t have any right to call my name like that… If you call my name, I will finish you," #BBKa3na to #BBWathoni and whoever has ears to listen.#BBNaija#BBNaijaLiveBloghttps://t.co/2DYpsRHtol pic.twitter.com/ixNyS1VJFa — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) July 24, 2020

Just when it seemed as if calm had been restored, the outburst continued immediately the Trivia ended with Ka3na shouting that Wathoni had no right to call my name. Not stopping there, she issued a warning that she would come for whoever mentioned her name. A visibly shaken Wathoni kept to herself and refused to eat the meal Ka3na made.

A win for Team Black

After a long session, Team Black ended victorious with 19 points while Team White was able to garner 16 points. No reward was announced at the end of the Trivia, but there’s anticipation about what the winning Team would get as a reward when the time comes.

Get Set to Groove

The Pepper Dem gang will be having their first Saturday Night Party in the House this Saturday. (Do we hear cheering sounds?) Trust Biggie to only give the best – which is why he is bringing an Afrobeat superstar to light up the house. Yes, you heard right! Omah Lay will be coming to party with the Housemates and you’re invited to party with them. Get your dancing shoes ready.

Although we’ve seen the Housemates dance during workouts and impromptu sessions when they had music blaring, we haven’t seen them in a party scene with Guinness in their hands. Expectations are running high about what they have planned for the party.

They do have an idea of how lit the #BBNaija party can get having seen how much fun previous housemates have brought to the dance floor, so it’s understandable if they feel the pressure to show us how much groove they’ve got in them.

Let’s hope that they can improve from the last time, though.

Jokes aside, the Saturday Night Party isn’t about pressure. It’s about having a great time to the fullest and making fun memories to look back to days after it’s over. So, hopefully, the Housemates come out and have the time of their lives. We will be watching and of course, partying along with them.

Why aren’t Eric and Lilo, and Neo and Vee locking lips?

When it comes to contracts, the deal isn’t sealed until its signed. In the Big Brother House, it’s not officially a ‘ship until lock lips are locked. Of the two possible relationships, neither of them have shared that magical moment where lips lock and ‘ships are officially launched.

Eric and Lilo

Since the early days, these two have been closer than fishermen and nets without catching the magic that leads to a kiss. Today was agonisingly close as the pair were lying in bed for the majority of the morning wrapped in each other’s arms. It seemed for the entire time that they would finally swap saliva, but all the holding, hugging, and head stroking lead to nothing but more waiting. It seems that Eric is still weighing up his options while Lilo looks so committed. Hopefully, they seal the deal soon.

Neo and Vee

This couple seems destined to never get it right even though they are so perfect together, and tragically, so different. It appears as if Vee’s forward nature is a little too much for the traditional Neo to handle. There have been many times where their closeness was undeniable, but in the end, the result was always the same. No lovey-dovey.

The Big Brother Naija Housemates are known for loving being in love and watching these ‘ships fail to set sail is killing us all. Let’s hope the Housemates get it going before they get to go home because right now the most important thing is still on lockdown. The lips.

The discussion got to first times and the Big Brother Housemates didn’t hold back!

When it comes to sharing experiences, it seems the Big Brother Lockdown Housemates aren’t scared of giving us all TMI regularly. This time around the discussion got to their “First Times” and the variety of responses showed us how truly different the Housemates upbringings were. Here’s a round-up of who said what.

Praise

Our dancer let it be freely known that when his mother found out he was no longer innocent it broke her heart, even though he was over the age of 21 when it happened. Praise recounted how while growing up in an Ibo family he would regularly bring girls to a sleepover but was forced to sleep in a separate room. When it came to creep between the rooms, he was caught out by his father who didn’t mince his words and told him: “You can’t hide anything from God and you can’t hide anything from an Igbo man! I know both of you are having it!” Praise shared that he had never been more embarrassed in his whole life! How would you feel after that?

Prince and Tochi agreed on the notion that it was improper to bring a partner to a family home and it should be considered a huge sign of disrespect. They agreed that the only time it was proper to do so is when you intend on marrying them. On the other side of the spectrum was Vee.

Vee

In terms of doing thing differently, the perfect example has to be Vee. She let it be known that while growing up overseas her parents encouraged her to bring her boyfriends to the house. The reasoning behind it was Vee’s parents preferred to know what she is doing and keep an eye on it. This is a very progressive stance and could explain why she isn’t scared to shoot her shot with Neo.

The social streets had their own opinions on this interesting topic and here are a few of the sentiments that best rounded up the chat.

Who knows what the Lockdown Housemates will get to discussing next, but at least we know they won’t hold back and will give us more juice than ripe fruits.