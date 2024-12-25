Yeloto and Symphony of Praise Bring Holiday Cheer to Amuwo Odofin

In a collaborative effort to spread holiday cheer, Yeloto, led by Executive Director Dr. Yemi Olawaiye, partnered with Symphony of Praise (SOP) to bring joy to numerous families in Amuwo Odofin as Christmas approaches.

The event tagged “Food Box Project” is a charity initiative of Symphony of Praise and powered by Yeloto. Over five hundred families, from different communities across Amuwo Odofin local government area were gifted Food Boxes that would serve them for the yuletide. Each Food Box is packed with Food and Groceries.

At different times, Dr Yemi Olawaiye, (ably represented by Sunkanmi Idowu) of Yeloto and Seun Ayeni of SOP took time to highlight the values of both organizations and the benefits of the partnership, as one that serves humanity’s greatest good.

Against the backdrop of stampedes that characterised recent charity events in the country, Seyi Adeyemo, a community leader in Amuwo Odofin, commended the quality of decorum and order that defined the Food Box Project while appreciating the charity gestures of Yeloto and Symphony of Praise (SOP).

Adding to the festive atmosphere, renowned actor Daniel Etim Effiong graced the event. He commended Yeloto Incorporated for their initiative and entertained the beneficiaries with dance games, while also showing his appreciation for his fans by distributing cash gifts.

The event was attended by community leaders and stakeholders, who expressed appreciation for the continued organization of the annual event despite the challenging economic climate. Several beneficiaries also shared their positive experiences from previous years, highlighting the ongoing impact of the initiative.

The Food Box Project 2024 concluded with a festive atmosphere, featuring raffle draws, music, and entertainment. This initiative was undertaken by the Yeloto African Children Foundation, an organization founded by Dr. Yemi Olawaiye, which is dedicated to improving the overall well-being of children across Africa.

Learn More about Yeloto’s Work, through their Website, Facebook and Instagram pages.

Sponsored Content