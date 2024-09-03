Fireboy DML & Lagbaja Create Magic in the “Back n Forth” Visuals

Fireboy DML has released the music video for “Back n Forth,” featuring the legendary Lagbaja. The track, which is the sixth on his latest album “Adedamola,” explores the complexities of love and communication in relationships.

The lyrics convey deep affection and a strong connection between the two people involved, yet they also reveal the challenges of consistently expressing those emotions.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Fireboy DML shared, “This is probably going to go down as a classic record. The moment Lagbaja’s sax comes in, you just know. Lagbaja is the most meticulous artist that I’ve worked with in my entire life. His work ethic is insane, and it explains exactly why he’s regarded as a legend. I learned a lot in the process of working with him on this record, and I am super honoured to have him on this record.”

Watch the video below: